Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $69.00

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Alarm.com by 293.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

