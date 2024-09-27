Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $33.13

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

