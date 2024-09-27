Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$15.34

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

