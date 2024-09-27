Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$33.79

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

ZZZ opened at C$34.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.83. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.31 and a 12-month high of C$35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.18. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of C$232.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.5888889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

