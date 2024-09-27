Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $12.31

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

