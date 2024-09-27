Antero Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 19,720 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 278% compared to the average daily volume of 5,218 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after purchasing an additional 372,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after buying an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after buying an additional 917,338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $27.69 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

