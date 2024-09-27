Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

