ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 901.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,330,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 469,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 104,831 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5,878.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ARKG opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.