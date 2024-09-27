AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £101.62 ($136.08).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($147.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($200.86) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.95) to GBX 74 ($0.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.3 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

LON AZN opened at £117.20 ($156.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of £119.85. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($126.69) and a one year high of £133.88 ($179.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,756.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($1.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,160.15). Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.