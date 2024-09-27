Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $92.48 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

