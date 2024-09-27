Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 424.40 ($5.68), with a volume of 41936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.69).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Avingtrans’s payout ratio is 2,631.58%.

The firm has a market cap of £138.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 392.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.05.

In other Avingtrans news, insider Stephen McQuillan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,820.57). 23.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

