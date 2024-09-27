Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $393.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $190.01 and a 1-year high of $398.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,923,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

