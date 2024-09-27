Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Baidu by 49.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after buying an additional 84,776 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 42.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after buying an additional 141,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

BIDU stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $136.53.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

