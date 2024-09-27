Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 16,388 Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Critical Metals Stock Up 6.7 %
CRML stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Critical Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $18.56.
Critical Metals Profile
