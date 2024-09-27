Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.06.

NYSE SQM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

