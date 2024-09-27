Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 491,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 269,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

UEIC opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.86 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.