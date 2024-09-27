Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 18,266 Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GYRE opened at $12.80 on Friday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.