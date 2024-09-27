Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $168,000 Stock Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 5,237.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

OVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair raised Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

