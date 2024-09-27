Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 91,721 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 328,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,921 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PCK opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

