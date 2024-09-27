Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEZ opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $237.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.