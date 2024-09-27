Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $262,000 Stock Position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.98. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 94.97% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLXE. Singular Research upgraded KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

