Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $236,000 in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Separately, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $8.17 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
