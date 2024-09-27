Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $251,000 in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of D-Wave Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of QBTS opened at $0.98 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

About D-Wave Quantum

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.