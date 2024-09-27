Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $251,000 in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of D-Wave Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of QBTS opened at $0.98 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.54.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
