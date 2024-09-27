Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 6,360 iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF alerts:

Separately, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

EPU stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

About iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.