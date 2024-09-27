Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 64,423 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Galectin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
