Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 64,423 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Galectin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.