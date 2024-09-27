Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:METCB opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.2246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

