Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anixa Biosciences were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $66,236.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,707.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.