Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 173,952 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of OptiNose worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $18,768,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in OptiNose by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in OptiNose by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 516,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $127,025.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,679 shares of company stock worth $191,154. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $76.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.04.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

