Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,988 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.5 %

AQN stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.