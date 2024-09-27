Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 80,000 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Luna Innovations worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 672.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60,547 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $2.18 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

