Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Banner were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 35,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Banner by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

