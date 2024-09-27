BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Short Interest Update

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BioCorRx Price Performance

BICX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.59. BioCorRx has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

