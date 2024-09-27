BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $104.22 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

