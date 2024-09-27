British American Tobacco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 241,857 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,540% compared to the average volume of 5,212 call options.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after buying an additional 614,634 shares during the period. Kize Capital LP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $10,826,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 384.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

