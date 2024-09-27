Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $122.85

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

