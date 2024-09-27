Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $74.96

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

KB Home stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. KB Home’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

