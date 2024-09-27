Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) PT at $115.94

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after acquiring an additional 316,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

STX opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.