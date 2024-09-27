Brokers Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.