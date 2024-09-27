Brokers Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.