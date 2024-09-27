CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 31,760,637 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a market cap of £5.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.19.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

