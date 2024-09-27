CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.12. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 684,225 shares traded.
CEMIG Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEMIG Increases Dividend
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.