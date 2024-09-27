CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.12. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 684,225 shares traded.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

About CEMIG

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.