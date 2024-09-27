Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Century Casinos worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut their price target on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of CNTY opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

