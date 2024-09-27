Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.09

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $14.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 328,520 shares.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $145,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

