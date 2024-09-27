Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLB. Barclays increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 294,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.