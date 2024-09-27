Contrasting Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A UMH Properties 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given UMH Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Killam Apartment REIT.

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties 5.79% 3.17% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and UMH Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties $220.93 million 6.88 $8.01 million ($0.15) -129.06

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Killam Apartment REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

