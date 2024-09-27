Contrasting Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Potbelly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Potbelly”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $648.95 million 6.10 -$113.38 million ($0.93) -37.58 Potbelly $477.37 million 0.52 $5.12 million $0.12 68.92

Risk and Volatility

Potbelly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potbelly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -14.33% -19.34% -10.82% Potbelly 7.58% 21.42% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and Potbelly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 3 8 0 2.73 Potbelly 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Potbelly has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.32%. Given Potbelly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Potbelly is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Summary

Potbelly beats Sweetgreen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

