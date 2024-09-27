Cormark Weighs in on Fireweed Metals Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:FWZ)

Get Fireweed Metals alerts:

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fireweed Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Fireweed Metals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fireweed Metals from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Fireweed Metals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of FWZ opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.07. Fireweed Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.19.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.