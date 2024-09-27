Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$6.85. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 183,656 shares.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crew Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.97.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.640492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.