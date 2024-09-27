DA Davidson Comments on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 155,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

