Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

