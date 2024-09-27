Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.35% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Separately, Comerica Bank grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFNL opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.